Greek Debt Is On Fire

This is getting a lot of buzz today.
Yield on the Greek 10-year bond has hit its lowest level since the last restructuring in March.
You can see it’s been a wild chart (via Bloomberg) but it seems clear that for all of the bluster lately, there’s a growing sense that investors have some hope of being paid back.
Note that on Friday, Citi slashed its odds of a Greek exit this year.
Yields in Portugal have also fallen nicely.
Here’s Greece:
Photo: Bloomberg
