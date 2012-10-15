Greek Debt Is On Fire

Joe Weisenthal

This is getting a lot of buzz today.

Yield on the Greek 10-year bond has hit its lowest level since the last restructuring in March.

You can see it’s been a wild chart (via Bloomberg) but it seems clear that for all of the bluster lately, there’s a growing sense that investors have some hope of being paid back.

Note that on Friday, Citi slashed its odds of a Greek exit this year.

Yields in Portugal have also fallen nicely.

Here’s Greece:

image

Photo: Bloomberg

Tagged In

greece moneygame-us