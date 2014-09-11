Greek Unemployment Is Still Unbelievably Bad

Years after the crisis began, the unemployment rate in Greece still looks utterly dismal.

Here’s a couple tweets to show how bad the situation is.

Greek unemployment 27% in June. Believe it or not, that’s the LOWEST in over a year: pic.twitter.com/Rl7mtbHvmw

— Jamie McGeever (@ReutersJamie) September 11, 2014

4 years since #Greece was saved, 887,500 jobs gone pic.twitter.com/vQ8CVAgpIg

— Yiannis Mouzakis (@YiannisMouzakis) September 11, 2014

This is why Europe is coming apart.

