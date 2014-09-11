Greek Unemployment Is Still Unbelievably Bad

Years after the crisis began, the unemployment rate in Greece still looks utterly dismal.
Here’s a couple tweets to show how bad the situation is.
Greek unemployment 27% in June. Believe it or not, that’s the LOWEST in over a year: pic.twitter.com/Rl7mtbHvmw
— Jamie McGeever (@ReutersJamie) September 11, 2014
4 years since #Greece was saved, 887,500 jobs gone pic.twitter.com/vQ8CVAgpIg
— Yiannis Mouzakis (@YiannisMouzakis) September 11, 2014
This is why Europe is coming apart.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.