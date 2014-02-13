Greece's Unemployment Nightmare Continues To Get Worse

It’s hard to think about how bad things are in Greece.

According to the Hellenic Statistical Authory (ELSTAT), Greece unemployment rate climbed to 28.0% in November 2013 from 27.7% the month prior.

This is a record high for the country, and its far higher than the eur0 zone’s average of 12.1%.

From ELSTAT:

The number of employed decreased by 112,752 persons compared with November 2012 (a 3.1% rate of decrease) and by 35,726 persons compared with October 2013 (a 1.0% rate of decrease). Unemployed increased by 78,041 persons (a 6.0% rate of increase) compared with November 2012 and by 5,698 persons compared with October 2013 (a 0,4% rate of increase). Inactive persons — that is, persons that neither worked neither looked for a job — increased by 36,448 persons (a 1.1 rate of increase) compared with November 2012 and by 6,331 persons compared with October 2013 (a 0.2% rate of increase).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.