YIKES: Greece's Unemployment Rate Just Got More Horrifying

Just when you thought it couldn’t get much worse for Greece, its unemployment rate jumped.



Specifically, Greece’s unemployment rate jumped to 25.1 per cent in July, reports Markit Economics. This is up from 24.8 per cent in June.

Even worse, youth unemployment is at 54.2 per cent.

Here’s a chart from Reuters chart guru Scott Barber:

Photo: Thomson Reuters Datastream

