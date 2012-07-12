HORRIBLE: Greek Unemployment Rate Climbed To 22.5%

The Greek soccer team

Photo: AP Images

There’s no sugar coating it.Greece’s economy is still getting worse. According to the latest data, the unemployment rate jumped to 22.5 per cent in April, up from 22.0 per cent in March.



Markit Economics notes that this is double the average unemployment rate across the 17-country euro area.

Youth unemployment is at a staggering 51.5 per cent, note Alberto Nardelli.

