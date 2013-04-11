Somehow The Greek Unemployment Nightmare Is Still Getting Worse

The deterioration of economies in Europe — especially those on the European periphery that are trying to adjust via austerity — is just terrible.



#Greece Unemployment rate in January 2013 was 27.2% compared to 21.5% in January 2012 and 25.7% in December 2012 — Efthimia Efthimiou (@EfiEfthimiou) April 11, 2013

#Greece The number of employed decreased by 270,629 persons vs Jan 2012 (-7.0%) and by 11,653 persons compared with Dec 2012 (-0.3%) — Efthimia Efthimiou (@EfiEfthimiou) April 11, 2013

