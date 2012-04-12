Nearly 1,000 Greeks Are Losing Their Jobs Each Day

Greek unemployment rose to 21.8 per cent in January, up from 21.0 per cent in December.



That’s a rise of 47.7 per cent year-over-year—or about 1,000 people per day according to AP calculations.

A majority of the total Greek population is not working. 1.08 million Greeks are now unemployed and another 3.34 million were designated as “inactive”—meaning they are not working or looking for a job. That left just 3.88 million people found to be “employed.”

50.8 per cent of workers aged 15-24 were also out of work in January.

