Awful New Greek Unemployment Statistics

From statistics.gr, a fresh batch of truly awful Greek employment numbers.



Unemployment rate in August 2012 was 25.4% compared to 18.4% in August 2011 and 24.8% in July 2012. The number of employed amounted to 3,726,663 persons. Τhe number of unemployed amounted to 1,267,595 while the number of inactive to 3,375,297. The corresponding figures for August 2007 to 2012 are presented in Table 1.

The number of employed decreased by 327,658 persons compared with August 2011 (a 8.1% rate of decrease) and by 36,597 persons compared with July 2012 (a 1.0% rate of decrease).

Unemployed increased by 351,666 persons (a 38.4% rate of increase) compared with August 2011 and by 23,442 persons compared with July 2012 (a 1.9% rate of increase).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.