Greek Trader: Here's What To Watch Next

A Greek trader-source emails with the latest…Indeed quieter is correct. But we can use some quiet over here, for a change…

Everybody is now waiting to see what the outcome of the deliberations of our new prime minister with Merkozy et al shall be, regarding the release of the 6th tranche of aid.

Meantime, the leader of the centre right New Democracy opposition party has painted himself in a pretty corner, due to his insistence against signing any kind of ‘declaration of obedience’ concerning his party’s agreement with the terms attached to the continued EU financial support. It will be interesting to see if and how he disentangles himself.



— G

