Greece Just Calculated For The First Time How Many People It Actually Pays

It’s amazing the kind of facts you learn when you actually try to count things.Der Spiegel:



Up until last week, nobody could say precisely how many jobs were concerned. Then the government launched a detailed census on the Internet and had teachers, police officers and firefighters fill out an online form, providing for the first time a clear picture of the number of people on state payrolls. Since last Friday, they now know that it is 768,000. The planned cutbacks in salaries and bonuses will hit many of them extremely hard.

Greece’s renewed love for counting is discovering all kinds of novel information:

“Take a look at this,” he says, and pulls out a printed Excel table from a pile of documents in front of him. “Here you can see how many cases of tax fraud the Greek state was able to document in the Athens tourist sector in June 2009. Five hundred and six. And do you know how many we found in June 2010? Four thousand, three hundred and 40.”

Another table lists the names of doctors, who are considered in Greece to be particularly corrupt. “In May we uncovered 4,357 cases of tax evasion among our doctors,” says Kapeleris. “In May of last year it was only 24.”

