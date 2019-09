It’s estimated over 100,000 people took to the streets today to protest tough austerity measures expected to be passed soon by the Greek parliament.



The Telegraph has video of some on the violence on the street, which includes many molotovs, some thrown better than others.

The strike is scheduled to last one more day.

WATCH:



