Greek Unions Plot To Bring Country To A Halt Tomorrow

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek unions say nationwide strikes will shut down all public services, closing schools, customs and tax offices, halting public transport and grounding flights for 24 hours.



Greeks have been protesting the Socialist government’s harsh austerity measures, designed to curb the country’s massive debt and pull it out of an unprecedented financial crisis that has hammered the euro. The measures have cut civil servants’ salaries, frozen pensions and increased taxes, including on fuel and general sales tax.

Workers are to walk off the job from midnight Wednesday night.

Journalists, teachers, state hospital doctors and air traffic controllers will be among those striking, while officers from the police, fire service and coast guard plan to join protest rallies.

