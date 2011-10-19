GUESS WHAT: There's A Massive Greek Strike Happening Ahead Of Big Austerity Vote

Photo: AP

Hey, guess what.There’s a gigantic Greek strike happening, shutting down large swaths of the country, ahead of tomorrow’s huge austerity vote.



You’re shocked, right?

Meanwhile, PM George Papandreou is trying hard to get some support from the opposition Samaras party for the vote, but according to Kathimerini, no progress is being mdae there.

The ruling PASOK party does have the votes to pass austerity itself, if need be.

