Greek stocks surge as government presents its reform plans

The Athens stock index surged 7% at market open as investors reacted to the new government’s reform plans.

Greece sent a list of its economic reforms to the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund at midnight, according to Reuters. Although the submission comes almost 24 hours later than the government in Athens had initially pledged, it has nevertheless sent Greek stocks rallying this morning.

Here’s the Athens stock exchange:

