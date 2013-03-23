Greek Stocks Are On A Tear

Stocks are rallying today.



The big headlines continue to come out of Cyprus, where leaders are scrambling to structure a deal to bail out the country’s banks.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that they were optimistic a deal would be formed in a few hours.

The Greek stock market, which is heavily exposed to Cyprus, is surging today. Here’s an intraday look via Bloomberg:

