Greek stocks are booming

Greek investors seem to have taken Wednesday night’s meeting that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had with Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Francois Hollande well — the Athens general index is up by more than 6%, breaking higher than 7% earlier in the session.

A June 18 Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers from across the currency union could be the next opportunity for a major breakthrough.

Here’s how it looks:

Greek stocks are not for the faint hearted these days. The index has surged an tumbled between about 700 and 950 in the period since Syriza won the election.

Here’s a breakdown of the major events we’ve seen since then, and how markets reacted:

