Greek stocks are booming

Mike Bird

Greek investors seem to have taken Wednesday night’s meeting that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had with Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Francois Hollande well — the Athens general index is up by more than 6%, breaking higher than 7% earlier in the session.

A June 18 Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers from across the currency union could be the next opportunity for a major breakthrough.

Here’s how it looks:

Greek stocksInvesting.com

Greek stocks are not for the faint hearted these days. The index has surged an tumbled between about 700 and 950 in the period since Syriza won the election.

Here’s a breakdown of the major events we’ve seen since then, and how markets reacted:

Skitch athensInvesting.com, Business Insider

