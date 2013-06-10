The Greek Stock Market Is Crumbling

In Athens, the Greek stock market is down 5.8% today after a deal to privatize state natural gas firm DEPA failed to attract any bids from investors.



DEPA was supposed to be one of the key revenue-raisers for the Greek privatization program. Failure to privatize DEPA will make it challenging for Greece to meet the revenue targets specified by the troika of EU, ECB, and IMF lenders in its bailout package.

The chart below shows the Athens Stock Exchange today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.