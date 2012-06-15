Greek Stock Market Explodes Higher And Periphery Follows

Italian and Spanish equity markets rallied into the close, both gaining more than 1 per cent. The FTSE MIB and IBEX 30 increased 1.3 and 1.2 per cent, respectively.



However those returns were overshadowed by a double digit surge in both Greece and Cyprus. The Greek Athex ended up 10.12 per cent at 550.10 ahead of elections this weekend.

Gains logged there came against marginal declines at major indices in the U.K. and Germany.

The DAX declined nearly 0.3 per cent to 6,136.

Below, the rally in Greece.

Photo: Bloomberg

