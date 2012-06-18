One Stock Market Is Exploding Higher

In the wake of the Greek elections, we witnessed one of history’s shortest global market rallies ever. The euro and U.S. futures both went up then went negative.



Most European stock markets are trading lower.

“Most” is the key word, because Greece is still up. Here’s a look at the Athens Stock Exchange General Index, which is up 6 per cent.

Photo: Bloomberg

As always, everything must be taken in context. Here’s the 5-year version of the same chart:

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.