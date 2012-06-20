One Stock Market Continues To Do Surprisingly Well

The Greek stock market is up another 2 per cent today, outperforming the rest of Europe again.



This as Greek leaders continue to scramble to form their coalition government.

Investors seem to be getting increasingly confident that Greece may finally be turning around.

Here’s today’s chart:

Photo: Bloomberg

And here’s a one-month look:

Photo: Bloomberg

