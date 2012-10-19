In The Absence Of Government Funding, A Greek Soccer Team Is Sponsored By Brothels

Photo: AP

Desperate times call for desperate measures.The Associated Press reports that a cash strapped Greek soccer team, once the recipient of government funding, has found the money it needs to survive by taking on two new sponsors — brothels called Villa Erotica and Soula’s House of History (h/t NYO).



The amateur Voukefalas club isn’t the only team that’s had to seek funding from non-traditional sources. But its peers stuck to businesses like kebab stands and feta cheese makers.

Prostitution, for the record, is legal in Greece.

From AP:

“Unfortunately, amateur football has been abandoned by almost everyone,” said Yiannis Batziolas, the club’s youthful chairman, who runs a travel agency and is the team’s backup goalkeeper. “It’s a question of survival.”

Of course, not everyone is happy about this.

Though garish neon signs advertising their services are tolerated, the soccer sponsorship has ruffled some feathers in the sports-mad city of Larissa. League organisers have banned the pink jerseys during games, saying the deal violates “the sporting ideal” and is inappropriate for underage fans.

Batziolas acknowledges the sponsorship took his team by surprise. “They didn’t believe it in the beginning,” he said. “But when they saw the shirts printed, they thought it was funny.”

Sponsor and brothel owner Soula Alevridou has paid $1,312 for the jerseys, so he’s fighting the ban.

Good luck with that.

