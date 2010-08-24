Greek Shares Plunge Nearly 2%, As Finance Minister Tells Banks To Merge With Each Other

Greece continues to roar back into the headlines.



Bloomberg:

National Bank of Greece SA, EFG Eurobank Ergasias SA, Alpha Bank SA and Piraeus Bank SA, which will report results within the next week, have been called upon to consider partnerships by Greek Finance Minister George Papaconstantinou and Bank of Greece Governor George Provopoulos. Profits at the lenders probably fell more than 60 per cent in the period, according to analysts’ estimates.

Merger speculation has increased after Piraeus offered last month to buy the state’s holdings in Agricultural Bank of Greece SA, the only one of the country’s banks to fail the European Union’s stress tests, and Hellenic Postbank SA. Mergers may help banks cut costs, strengthen balance sheets and provide better access to capital markets and funding opportunities after they probably posted an increase in loan losses and non-performing loans as well as deposit outflows.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.