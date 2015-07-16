PICTURES: Riots, petrol bombs and tear gas as Greece's parliament voted on the bailout deal

Syntagma Square, the centre of Greek political life, erupted into riots on Wednesday night.

The parliament at the top of the square was in session, with Greece’s 300 MPs voting on reforms required by the bailout deal on offer from its European creditors.

The politicians voted overwhelmingly in favour of the reforms, despite the fact that a similar severe bailout deal was rejected less than two weeks ago by the Greek population in a referendum. Perhaps unsurprisingly, a lot of people who’d campaigned against the deal were angry.

Though riots were common in Athens during the euro crisis, this was the biggest display of public violence that we’ve seen over the current bailout.

