The past three months of protests were just warmups for the riots breaking out today.



At least three are dead in an Athens bank that was set on fire. UPDATE: The three casualties were employees of Marfin Bank.

An estimated 100,000 Greeks are on the street. Naturally, they’re also on strike.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.