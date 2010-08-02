Greek Revolutionaries Declare Country Unsafe For Travel

While Greece is in the midst of a sovereign debt crisis, attempting to apply austerity measures to control its ballooning debt, it now has another problem on its hands: nihilist terrorists.



The Guardian is reporting a group called the Sect of Revolutionaries has begun to engage in terrorist activity in the country. Just last week they allegedly killed an investigative journalist.

Their latest declaration reads, “Tourists should learn that Greece is no longer a safe haven of capitalism.”

One Greek terrorism analyst described the Sect of Revolutionaries and other rising terrorist organisations as, “more murderous, dangerous, capable and nihilistic than ever before.”

