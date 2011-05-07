REFRESHER: Here's Who Gets Slammed If Greece Restructures

The latest news on Greece is that it may be considering a euro exit, with German leaders suggesting the country will need a debt restructuring either way.



Germany may be trying to expedite a debt restructuring for Greece by planting the story, but it does seem we are moving with great speed toward that reality.

The countries, banks, and firms exposed a Greek debt restructuring are numerous. It’s time you got up to speed.

