REPORT: Greek Decision Has Been Delayed, Because Obama Doesn't Want Pre-Election 'Surprises'

The latest in Greece is that the decision on what to do next is going to be delayed for a while.The Troika (the representatives of the ECB, EU, and IMF who are inspecting Greek deficit reduction plans) need more time.



Luke Baker at Reuters has an interesting scoop about the delay…

Several sources in Germany said top officials in Washington had made clear in numerous conversations with their German and European counterparts that they would prefer no surprises before the tightly contested election.

“It’s likely the troika report will be pushed back beyond the U.S. election date,” said a Berlin official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Asked if that was a special request from Washington, he replied: “They don’t want any surprises.”

Of course it’s not surprising that Obama wouldn’t want “surprises” before the election, but dealing with the business of Greece is important, and ceding to the White House on this for political reasons (if indeed that true) is a scandal.

It’s also ominous for Greece itself, perhaps, since the insinuation is that there might in fact be “surprises” that will come out of this debt inspection.

