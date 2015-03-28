REPORT: Greece's crucial reform list is finally finished

REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras looks at his watch before addressing lawmakers during a parliamentary session for the creation of a committee for claiming World War II war reparations at the parliament building in Athens March 10, 2015.

Greece’s list of reforms is ready, according to Bloomberg, via a government spokesman.

Athens’ new Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and finance minister Yanis Varoufakis negotiated an extension to the country’s bailout in February — but it doesn’t actually get the money until it produces the list and the Eurogroup (eurozone finance ministers’ meeting) is satisfied.

It’s a race against time for the government: Pay packets have to be filled at the end of the month, and there’s a major payment to be made to the IMF on April 8.

For that reason, some reports have suggested that Greece will run out of cash on the April 9. Others have suggested it can manage until April 20, but the basic message is that there’s at best, a month’s worth of cash left.

We’re still waiting for the publication (or leak) of the list, and the reaction around Europe – we’ll update this page as soon as the details are out.

