REPORT: Greece's crucial reform list is finally finished

Greece’s list of reforms is ready, according to Bloomberg, via a government spokesman.
Athens’ new Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and finance minister Yanis Varoufakis negotiated an extension to the country’s bailout in February — but it doesn’t actually get the money until it produces the list and the Eurogroup (eurozone finance ministers’ meeting) is satisfied.
It’s a race against time for the government: Pay packets have to be filled at the end of the month, and there’s a major payment to be made to the IMF on April 8.
For that reason, some reports have suggested that Greece will run out of cash on the April 9. Others have suggested it can manage until April 20, but the basic message is that there’s at best, a month’s worth of cash left.
We’re still waiting for the publication (or leak) of the list, and the reaction around Europe – we’ll update this page as soon as the details are out.
