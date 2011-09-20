rumour: There's About To Be A Greek Referendum On Leaving The Euro

The latest rumour:
As pressure from Greece’s foreign creditors and austerity-weary citizens mounts on the government, Prime Minister George Papandreou is considering calling for a referendum on whether Greece should continue to tackle its debt crisis within the eurozone or by exiting the single currency.
According to sources, Papandreou hopes that the outcome of such a vote would constitute a fresh mandate for his Socialist government to continue with an austerity drive backed by Greece’s international lenders — the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
A bill submitted in Parliament, paving the way for a referendum to be carried out, is to be discussed in coming days.
Will Greeks be allowed to vote on whether or not they want to remain in the Eurozone? Extremely unlikely, IMO.
Continue reading the full article here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.