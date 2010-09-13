Greece Hit By New Protests Even Though Prime Minister Pledges No More Austerity

New protests have hit Greece even though the country’s Prime Minister, George Papandreou, claims there will be no more austerity measures in 2010, according to The Guardian.



Papandreou, speaking in the northern Greek city of Salonika, said his country was going to meet the 2010 IMF-EU deficit reduction goals. But the economy of the country is struggling, with unemployment of 12% and GDP growth of negative 4%.

The country will still be short revenues of €1.5 billion ($1.92 billion) in 2010.

Check out this video report from Bloomberg TV, including protest footage (via Zero Hedge):



