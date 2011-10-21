One Person Has Died In Greek Clashes

Photo: Skai.gr

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say one person has died after violent clashes broke out amongst protesters during a demonstration by tens of thousands objecting to the government’s new austerity measures.Parliament deputy speaker Anastasios Kourakis announced the death during a debate on the new bill ahead of a final vote later Thursday.



Dozens of people received first aid earlier in the day after hundreds of youths attacked peaceful demonstrators gathered outside Parliament. Police fired repeated rounds of tear gas to separate the two sides.

