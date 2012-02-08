Greek Protesters Try To Burn German Flag And One With Swastika In Protest Of German Domination

Greek protesters burned a German flag and a flag with a swastika resembling that used by Germany under Nazi rule earlier today (h/t@Svenus2 and @graemewearden).



This development comes amid a 24-hour strike led by Greece’s two large umbrella unions against proposed spending and minimum wage cuts as well as policies that would harm benefits paid to retirees.

In a video of the flag-burning, protestors appear to have difficulty getting the flags to burn, which the Telegraph suggests is caused by rainy weather.

Germany has insisted that Greece pass the austerity measures in order to receive the funds it has been promised under the bailout agreement reached in July. If it does not receive this aid, the country will likely default on its debts in the week following March 20, when large sums of debt securities mature. However, the decision to default could technically come at any moment.

Tensions between Germany and Greece escalated just over a week ago, when a German proposal to strip Greece of budget control leaked to the press. That plan has since been scrapped, however it has nonetheless proved an upsetting sign for Greeks that Germany is in control of the eurozone.

Check out a video of the flag-burning via prothema.gr:

video platformvideo managementvideo solutionsvideo player

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.