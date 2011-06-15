Greek Trader Gives First-Hand Account Of Situation In Greece

A trader at a major Greek bank lets us know how things are looking from his perch above the main square in Athens.



Below is a picture out of his window.

Police have been quite busy today.

A lot of teargas versus stone / debris throwing from the other side.

At least one prominent journalist got roughed up by the crowd, earlier on.



Crowd at midday was several hundred thousand according to the media. I think that is somewhat exaggerated, although they were most definitely a multiple of what other recent day demonstrations have gathered.

After a while fighting started between extremists and police and we are seeing extensive teargas use. It is actually quite unpleasant here in the office. I think I shall call it a day. [Editor note: As for why it’s so unpleasant in the office, it’s because all the teargas is wafting in]

The large crowds in Syndagma square only gather in the evening onward, so I hope thing have calmed down by then.

Meantime, the Prime Minister is apparently trying to negotiate some kind of coalition government. Don’t know what success that effort may have …

