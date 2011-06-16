Greek Prime Minister: Tomorrow I'll Reshuffle My Cabinet And Hold A No Confidence Vote

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has just spoken.
He plans on reshuffling his cabinet, and holding a no confidence vote tomorrow.
Papandreou says this crisis is one for the nation, not its parties, and is thus trying to form a national government to get a deal on a new austerity program.
Protesters remain in front of the country’s parliament, in Syntagma Square.
You can watch those protests live here >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.