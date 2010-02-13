Is Vladimir Putin About To Undermine The EU With A Big Greek Bailout?

The Greek Prime Minister is set to visit Russia next week in the middle of the biggest crisis in the country’s recent history.



He will sit down to economic talks with his Russian counterpart Vladamir Putin and it has to be suspected that the debt crisis may be up for discussion.

They’ll also be discussing military and energy policy.

Could the Greek PM be trying to strike a bargain with Putin to save his troubled country?

If so, this seems like a monster blow to the EU, and posibly to NATO.

