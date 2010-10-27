You Know The Greece Crisis Is Making A Comeback When Even The Prime Minister Himself 'Sounds The Alarm'

Greek bond yields are heading back towards 10% and the euro has fallen to near $1.48.



Greece’s Prime Minister is being forced to become more populist as his political support deteriorates.

This means austerity is at risk of being massively watered down.

Telegraph:

“We have not yet escaped the danger. I am sounding the alarm,” said Mr Papandreou.

While he promised to stick to the EU-IMF austerity plan, he threatened to go to the country if upcoming local elections fail to give his socialist PASOK party a clear mandate. “There can no deadlock in democracy, the people have the power to decide,” he said.

The main opposition group New Democracy has yet to give a watertight pledge that it would abide by the terms of the EU’s €110bn (£97bn) rescue, or the “Memorandum” as it is known.

…

PASOK itself is fraying at the edges in any case. A socialist rebel candidate from the “anti-Memorandum” bloc leads the polls for the Athens region.

Mr Papandreou is responding with populist gestures, granting pensioners a €300 bonus and rejecting calls by Brussels and his own central bank for further belt-tightening. “There will be no new measures on wage-earners or pensioners, they have paid enough,” he said.

