This Is What It Looks Like When Neo-Nazis And Communists Are On The Ballot

ATHENS, GREECE — I’m sitting inside of a school in a very upscale neighbourhood in Greece, where people are voting in today’s historic election that could determine whether or not Greece stays in the Eurozone.



Of all the images from inside that have struck us the most, this one takes the cake.

On the table inside the voting location are candidate lists for all the parties.

Right next to each other: Candidate lists for The Golden Dawn Neo-Nazi Party (with its unmistakable swastika-like logo) and the main (but not not only) communist party on today’s ballot. You must admit you never see anything like that at a US polling location.

Photo: Business Insider

Other aspects are a bit more conventional.

Here’s what the voting booths look like.

Photo: Business Insider

And here’s the box where you place the ballots after you make your selection.

Photo: Business Insider

And of course there’s a ton of media. At the moment here, there might be as much media as there are voters.

Photo: Business Insider

