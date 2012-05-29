Just Keep Refreshing This Page Every Day For The Rest Of The Week

The rally in US futures, the euro, and Greek stocks today was primarily the result of one thing: Polls showing that the pro-bailout New Democracy party has taken the lead in the Greek elections, which will be on June 17.



For the last two trading days, polls out of Greece have been a major driver of market action.

So it makes sense, then, that you’d want to keep watching Greek polls.

And Reuters’ Macroscope has put together a great interactive poll tracker to help keep you on top of the latest.

So just keep clicking here and refreshing, and you’ll know what’s important every day for the next two weeks. Correction: Polling is apparently banned in the two weeks prior to the election, so we’ll only have Fresh polls through the end of this week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.