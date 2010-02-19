Greek Politicians Want Germany To Pay War Reparations In Order To Make Up For Their Debt Disaster

You know things are bad when a European country whips out the old no-longer-relevant scapegoat of World War II Germany.



Reuters:

“How does Germany have the cheek to denounce us over our finances when it has still not paid compensation for Greece’s war victims?” Margaritis Tzimas, of the main opposition New Democracy party, told parliament.

“There are still Greeks weeping for their lost brothers,” the conservative lawmaker said during a debate on a bill to clean up the country’s discredited statistical service.

…

Six deputies from the small Left Coalition party urged the government to press Berlin over the reparations issue and blamed German banks and politicians for Greece’s crisis.

“By their statements, German politicians and German financial institutions play a leading role in a wretched game of profiteering at the expense of the Greek people,” they said in a written question to the government.

If anything, contemplating the last 60 years since the war should make Greece (and many other countries in fact) wonder why defeated nations like Germany and Japan were able to rise from their ashes and turn into some of the world’s largest economies.

Perhaps an economy’s worst enemies lie within its old tangled domestic structures.

