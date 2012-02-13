This Is Why The Austerity Votes Always End Up Passing...

Joe Weisenthal

The Greek parliament just passed its latest austerity vote, but not without significant internal disagreement.

As such, the main parties have just culled several MPs from their ranks.

Here are a few tweets from Ekathimerini editor Nick Malkoutzis.

This is why these votes pass in the end: The parties have a lot of whipping power over their members, much moreso than in, say, the US.

image

