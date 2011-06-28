THIS IS HAPPENING AGAIN: Greek Police Using Teargas On Protesters And Riots Are Breaking Out

Here we go again. The teargas just came out in Syntagma square in athens.



Here’s a picture via a livestream at LISwires.

Greece is in the early hours of what should be a chaotic 48-hour general strike coinciding with the last two days of the austerity debate.

Update: We just turned on the volume of the Livestream. It’s LOUD. Watch here.



LIVE STREAMING: Γενική Απεργία ενάντια στο… by News247

Greece is in the early hours of what should be a chaotic 48-hour general strike coinciding with the last two days of the austerity debate.

More:

It’s getting ugly.

Here’s a pic of street chaos.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.