THIS IS HAPPENING AGAIN: Greek Police Using Teargas On Protesters And Riots Are Breaking Out

Here we go again. The teargas just came out in Syntagma square in athens.
Here’s a picture via a livestream at LISwires.
Greece is in the early hours of what should be a chaotic 48-hour general strike coinciding with the last two days of the austerity debate.
Update: We just turned on the volume of the Livestream. It’s LOUD. Watch here.
LIVE STREAMING: Γενική Απεργία ενάντια στο… by News247
More:
It’s getting ugly.
Here’s a pic of street chaos.
