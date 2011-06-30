An Unbelievable Video Of Police Brutality In Greece

Today was a perfect commercial against capitalism: Markets surged on the same news that made people riots in the street in Greece today.



Note: Some in the comments are taking umbrage with the description of “capitalism.” We’re not talking about some free-market ideal here, just the current market system, with its love of bailouts and euphoria whenever anything good happens to the banks.

The blog LOL Greece has a fantastic post today about the collapse of Greek democracy, and the meaninglessness of the bailout, when freedoms are lost and police have carte blanche to strike at protesters.

Don’t think that’s what happened?

Check out this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.