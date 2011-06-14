NO WAY! Greek Politicians Supposedly Build Escape Tunnel In Case Protesters Attack After Austerity Vote

Photo: Wikipedia
File this under: Too good to check.There’s a report out there — via FT Alphaville — that politicians in Athens have an escape tunnel from the parliament building to the Port Of Piraeus to be used in the even that protesters storm the building after a vote on Wednesday.
We’re highly sceptical — not least because this tunnel would have need to have been in the works for a long time.
Still, great story!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.