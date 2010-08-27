Greek Government Bites The Bullet And Stops Paying Pensions To Dead People

Greek austerity is really beginning to cut to the bone, as the government has decided to crack down on dead people who still receive government payments.



Guardian:

Under unprecedented pressure to cut spending and replenish empty state coffers, the socialist government announced it would be putting a stop to the seemingly impossible: dead centenarians receiving handouts.

“We are obliged to announce that some people in this country have been drawing pensions, though they may have died years ago,” said Deputy Labour Minister George Koutroumanis.

Hundreds of millions of euros are thought to have been unwittingly wasted in payments that were dutifully deposited into bank accounts every month. Of the 500 recipients, aged over 110, more than 300 had died in the past seven years.

“One pension, for example, was paid to someone who had died in 1999,” said Koutroumanis.

The government appears to be targeting those least likely riot first.

