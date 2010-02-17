Greek Socialists To Probe Conservatives' Faulty EU Stats

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A spokesman for Greece’s governing Socialists says the party plans to call on parliament to investigate how the previous conservative government relayed faulty fiscal data to the European Union.



Parliamentary spokesman Christos Papoutsis on Tuesday gave no other details on the probe, which could lead to potential prosecution if politicians are found responsible of wrongdoing.

Greece’s new Socialist government sharply revised the 2009 budget deficit after winning general elections last October. The deficit revision to 12.7 per cent of GDP, from a 3.7 per cent forecast months earlier, helped trigger a financial crisis around mounting debts by Greece and several other countries using the euro.

The Socialists have 160 deputies in the 300-seat parliament.

