Greek parliament approves bailout measures

Greek protestors riot in Athens. Photo: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

The Greek parliament has approved tough new austerity measures as part of a new bailout deal.

MPs voted in favour of reforms pertaining to the much-contested third bailout package.

The ruling Syriza party got the bill through parliament with support from pro-European opposition members. Former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis voted against.

The vote concluded around 2am (GMT) with 229 lawmakers accepting the new measures, 64 against and six abstaining.

Greece can now begin discussions on a new €85 billion bailout deal.

PM Alexis Tsipras will work with Greece’s European creditors to get an actual bailout, and actual funding, back to the Greek economy, which has basically been shuttered in the last two and a half weeks.

This latest package comes with the condition that the country implement strict austerity measures and is in many ways harsher than what was rejected by Greek voters in a referendum 10 days ago.

Ahead of the parliamentary voting session, protesters gathered in Athens’ Syntagma Square, throwing molotov cocktails and clashing with police.

Protests held In Greece as parliment vote on bailout agreement. Photo: Getty Images

More to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.