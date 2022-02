My Greek parents tried 15 different Greek Trader Joe’s products and ranked them from worst to best

I recently had my Greek parents try 15 different Greek products from Trader Joe’s.

Greek cuisine is the first food I remember falling in love with. Every summer my parents would take me back to Greece to visit our family, and every meal was an adventure. I have fond memories of bright cucumbers and tomatoes glistening in a classic horiatiki , light-as-a-feather lavraki licked with olive oil, and crunchy plates of calamari by the sea.

Back home in California, my parents stayed connected to Greece through food. My mom would make big pans of cheese and spinach pies, while my dad whipped up his famous pastitsio. Cold nights were for avgolemono soup, and Christmas always featured baklava for dessert.

But many Greek dishes take time and effort, so I wanted to introduce my parents to a whole new world of quick and easy Greek items at Trader Joe’s. My parents are tough critics, and I was excited to see what would impress them — especially in terms of authenticity.