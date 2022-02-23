My Greek parents tried 15 different Greek Trader Joe’s products and ranked them from worst to best

Now, they’ve created the ultimate ranking of Trader Joe’s Greek products.

For this taste test, we grabbed every item we could find with “Greek” or “Greece” on the label from my parents’ local Trader Joe’s, along with a few products that are very common in Greek cuisine. Then, over the course of a few days, we warmed the frozen pies, whipped up some salads, and sampled more olives than I’d eaten in my entire life.

In addition to taste and authenticity, my parents said they also based their ranking on which products motivated them to go to Trader Joe’s over their usual (and closer) grocery store.

“For example, Trader Joe’s olive oil and Greek yogurt are good, but they’re available in the local supermarket as well,” my dad explained.

There were some products that really impressed everyone and a few that definitely won’t be purchased again.

Now, without further ado, let’s get ranking!