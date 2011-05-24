Greek Opposition Leaders Slam Austerity, While EU Leaders Call Debt Restructuring A "Horror Scenario"

Joe Weisenthal

Greece’s conservative opposition party New Democracy just rejected the government’s push for a new austerity round.

According to Bloomberg, Antonis Samaras slammed the government’s policies that “won’t ignite growth” and are a “failed formula”

There may be some support for more asset sales.

At the same time, once again, top European leaders are calling a debt restructuring a “horror scenario” that would have rippled effects across other countries, banks, and insurance companies.

Obviously, something has to give.

