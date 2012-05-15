GREEK MINISTER: An Exit From The Eurozone Could Trigger Civil War

Photo: AP Images

Who can proffer the sunniest outlook on a Grexit today? Michalis Chrysohoidis probably wins.In case you haven’t heard his name in the headlines much lately, he’s a member of the Hellenic Parliament finishing up his term as the Minister of Citizen Protection, and according to the Telegraph, he just told a Greek radio station in an interview that a Greek departure from the eurozone would most undoubtedly be bad news for more than just international creditors holding the bag on debt payments.



Here’s how he sees it going down:

“What will prevail are armed gangs with Kalashnikovs and which one has the greatest number of Kalashnikovs will count … we will end up in civil war.”

Sounds worse than last summer.

