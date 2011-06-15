WAKE UP: Greek Stocks And Bonds Are Imploding Right Now

Perhaps it was those comments yesterday from the Finance Minister of Luxembourg about how there might not be a Greek bailout until July that’s spooking investors.



Whatever it is, Greek markets are crashing.

Athens stocks are down 2.2%. Update: It’s already gotten worse. Stocks are now down 3.2%!

And 2-year debt is ripping higher, and is now around 27%!

